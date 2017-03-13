7 things to know about the new 2017 Mazda CX-5

Small SUVs and crossovers are a big deal. The deluge of all-new crossovers this year from Volkswagen, Honda, and others should be proof enough of that.

If you listen to Mazda engineers, the bigger deal is in the small details. The new 2017 Mazda CX-5 is their proof.

Although the second-generation soft-roader may be easily confused with the model it's replacing, there are dozens—perhaps hundreds—of small differences.

We've extracted seven of those changes because seven feels like a good number: days in the week, John Elway's jersey number, dwarfs, colors in the rainbow, seas, deadly sins, and so on.

MORE: Read our full review of the 2017 Mazda CX-5

2017 Mazda CX-5 Enlarge Photo

1. The more engines change, the more they stay the same

Underhood of most of the new CX-5 models on the road will be Mazda's familiar 2.5-liter inline-4 that produces 187 horsepower. That's the same as before, as is the fuel economy, but dozens of little changes—some smaller than a hair—have changed how the engine behaves, and how it drives. Engineers say the new powerplant is more predictable and sharper—all without a turbocharger.

Gone is the underpowered 2.0-liter inline-4 from last year, but Mazda will make available a 2.2-liter turbodiesel later this year that should make the CX-5 a mileage champ on long highway drives. We'll know more about that engine before it goes on sale, which should be later this fall.

2017 Mazda CX-5 Enlarge Photo

2. The stick is stuck

Fewer than one in 20 CX-5 buyers opted for the manual transmission, so it's not surprising that it's gone from the lineup this time around. Instead, the only option is a 6-speed automatic that operates in the background without much of a fuss. Like other automatics found in other small SUVs, the Mazda's autobox has no qualms hitting third gear before you've hit the other side of the intersection. Unlike automatics from other automakers, Mazda's unit holds a gear around a corner, which is nice.