Tesla's tough week, Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo, Upcoming electric cars: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Tesla Model S in IIHS testing
March 2, 2017

Tesla's tough week: overworked employees, sexist culture, and a stock downgrade

Tesla's week hasn't been as rough as Uber's, but still, CEO Elon Musk is probably looking forward to Saturday. 

Audi, Porsche top Consumer Reports scorecard; Fiat, Jeep, not so much

Consumer Reports has issued its annual Brand Report Card, and as interesting as it is, there aren't many surprises to be found. 

Fiat Chrysler warns investors of its own Dieselgate crisis

With Volkswagen's Dieselgate crisis dominating the auto news for over 17 months, you might've missed the fact that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is facing a diesel disaster of its own--both in the U.S. and abroad. Now, the automaker has explained the nature of the problem and hinted at its potential effects on investors. 

2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo

2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo

From Motor Authority:

Porsche goes practical(ish) with 2018 Panamera Sport Turismo

Don't call it a wagon—or, maybe you should. Porsche has taken the wraps off of the first true body style evolution of its Panamera flagship, a five-door wagon-like hatchback that the German automaker says improves the model's load-carrying ability without diminishing its performance.

Lamborghini Huracán Performante destroys Porsche 918's Nürburgring record

Meet the new king of the ‘Ring: the Lamborghini Huracán Performante.

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabrio drops top ahead of Geneva debut

Mercedes-Benz has completed its fifth-generation E-Class family with the reveal of the 2018 E-Class Cabriolet. The handsome drop-top makes its debut next week at the 2017 Geneva auto show and goes on sale before the year is out. It arrives as a 2018 model.

Nissan IDS concept, 2015 Tokyo Motor Show

Nissan IDS concept, 2015 Tokyo Motor Show

From Green Car Reports:

Six new electric cars coming for 2018 and 2019

The next couple of years promise to be quite interesting for electric cars.

Tearing down the Tesla Model S battery pack (video)

  The lithium-ion battery pack is at the heart of any electric car.   3 billion cars by 2050 would need biofuels to offset climate impact: projection

Even with aggressive promotion of battery-electric or hydrogen fuel-cell cars, hundreds of millions of internal-combustion vehicles will remain on the world's roads for decades to come. 

