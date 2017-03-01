Jeep Compass review, Takata admits guilt, Alpine A110: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2017 Jeep Compass Review

Forget what you knew about the old Jeep Compass; this latest model is thoroughly modern, even if it doesn't exactly move the bar far forward in its segment.

Takata formally admits guilt, agrees to $1 billion settlement

It's been over a month since we heard about Takata's proposed billion-dollar settlement to end an investigation by U.S. officials into charges of criminal wrongdoing. Yesterday in Detroit, District Court Judge George Steeh formally approved that proposal.

Waymo sues Uber, claiming former employee stole top-secret technology

We live in confusing times. Presenters dole out movie awards to films that didn't win. The last Republican president has been criticizing the current one. And two self-driving car start-ups are embroiled in a court battle over allegations of corporate espionage.

Alpine reveals 718 Cayman rival, confirms A110 name

The long road to the market return of the Alpine sports car brand is almost over. It was in late 2012 that French automaker Renault announced plans to partner with British track car specialist Caterham to develop a platform to underpin a future sports car for Alpine and a similar model for Caterham.

New supercar to be first of a series of models from Fittipaldi Motors

In early February we learned that Brazilian racing driver Emerson Fittipaldi was developing a new supercar with Italian design and German engineering courtesy of Pininfarina and HWA, respectively.

2017 Geneva auto show preview

The 87th running of the Geneva auto show gets underway on Tuesday, March 7 and organizers have confirmed a total 148 world or European premieres. More than 180 exhibitors will be presenting at the show, including all your favorite performance and luxury marques as well as some new ones.

Volvo concept truck uses hybrid power to cut fuel use, emissions

Because they cover significantly more mileage than the average passenger car, with much worse fuel economy, large commercial trucks are a major source of emissions. Last year, Volvo Trucks aimed to address this issue with a concept truck that demonstrated ways to improve fuel efficiency through aerodynamics and weight reduction.

GM says green-car buyers should consider its diesels: here's why

Diesel engines will continue to appear in pickup trucks, European luxury SUVs, and at least a few mass-market crossover utility vehicles. Two of those are the Chevrolet Equinox and Mazda CX-5 crossovers that will launch for the 2018 model year.

Coal industry hopes to don disguise as clean-power player via carbon capture

As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump vowed to "bring back coal" as part of a larger program to encourage greater production of fossil fuels. But the coal industry believes it needs more than an ostensibly friendly administration in Washington to survive.