Volvo recall, Mitsubishi Eclipse Sport Cross, GM diesels are back: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Volvo is recalling more than 5,500 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem with their airbags. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that some of the inflatable curtain airbags in those vehicles may have been installed using poorly manufactured bolts, which could dramatically increase the risk of injury to occupants during crashes.

We live in confusing times. Presenters dole out movie awards to films that didn't win. The last Republican president has been criticizing the current one. And two self-driving car start-ups are embroiled in a court battle over allegations of corporate espionage.

Self-driving cars are going to ruin everything--in a good way. If all goes as planned, they'll dramatically reduce auto accidents and highway fatalities; boost fuel efficiency; minimize traffic jams; and maybe even cut the number of vehicles we own.

Mitsubishi has inundated us with a series of SUV concepts in recent years. But now the automaker has unveiled an SUV that’s actually destined for the showroom.

The current year marks the start of significant change for Rolls-Royce. The company has ceased production of the Phantom sedan, the first model launched after the takeover of the brand by the BMW Group, and is preparing for the launch of a redesigned model next year.

The latest version of the Volvo City Safety collision avoidance system will be able to automatically steer a car of trouble, within the given road rules. It will debut on the redesigned Volvo XC60 due to be unveiled at next week’s 2017 Geneva auto show, and will make its way into other vehicles in the automaker’s fleet in due course.

Diesel engines will continue to appear in pickup trucks, European luxury SUVs, and at least a few mass-market crossover utility vehicles.

One of the more eagerly awaited all-electric cars coming to market this year has been the 2018 Honda Clarity EV.

As in other industries, "big data" is an increasingly common buzzword these days in discussions of electric cars.