10 rental cars you should avoid, and why

Rolling the dice at a rental car counter requires a strong stomach.

You've reserved a "mid-size sedan" and there's a picture of a Ford Focus, but the keys that the friendly folks at Generic Airport Car Rental hand you may be for an entirely different car.

After all, none of the major car rental agencies use the same terminology as the rest of us. A "mid-size sedan" should be a four-door for four adults and their luggage, but you're holding the keys to a compact coupe. Wait, what?

These days, some major firms—like National and Hertz—let certain renters walk onto the lot and pick out their car of choice. It's a nice perk, but like craps, one roll can end it all—especially with one of these cars.

We've compiled this list based on cars that we know are popular with rental fleets and don't do particularly well in our testing. Our testing looks at a variety of factors—not only how well a car drives, but also how comfortable it is, how much space there is for humans and their cargo, its fuel efficiency, and its safety. While it's true that there aren't any truly terrible cars on the road today, it's just as true that some are definitely better than others. We've picked some alternatives that should be easy to find and are definitely worth seeking out.

MORE: Here's how we rate cars

One thing we've kept in mind is that the car stocked by Avis probably isn't the most desirable specification. It may not have the most fuel efficient or the most powerful engine, and it may be light on features compared to the high-end ones we're usually provided for evaluation purposes from an automaker.

In short, pick this and not that when you're on your way out of the parking garage at Phoenix-Sky Harbor, Lambert-St. Louis, or Chicago-O'Hare.

2017 Nissan Versa Enlarge Photo

1. Subcompact: Nissan Versa

Few cars feel built down to a price these days, but the Nissan Versa is certainly one of them. Both sedans and hatchbacks (called Versa Notes) are common in rental fleets and with their continuously variable transmissions, gutless but not especially fuel efficient 4-cylinder engines, and a dearth of features, they're as humble of a car as you'll find. The Chevrolet Sonic, meanwhile, features a fairly trick touchscreen infotainment system that pairs easily with your smartphone so you don't have to seek out a lousy radio station in Nowheresville, Nebraska.

Rent instead: Chevrolet Sonic

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer Enlarge Photo

2. Compact: Mitsubishi Lancer

Let's put it this way: The Lancer was just OK when it went on sale in 2008. Nearly a decade and not many changes later, it's laughably behind the times. You'll find a less-than-inviting interior with chintzy materials and low-tech infotainment, and its crash test scores aren't much to write home about. On the bright side, plenty of good compact sedan alternatives exist and are commonplace in rental fleets—like the far fresher Hyundai Elantra, which has been through two redesigns since 2008.

Rent instead: Hyundai Elantra

2015 Nissan Sentra Enlarge Photo

3. Compact: Nissan Sentra

One upon a time, the Nissan Sentra was a zippy little sedan that wanted to be a budget BMW. Today, it's the definition of an appliance sedan—the kind of thing that fades into the background and works, but doesn't do anything especially well. It's not that the Sentra is inherently a bad sedan, it's that every other compact you could pick out at the rental lot does at least one thing better without doing anything worse.

Rent instead: Mazda 3

2017 Chrysler 200 Enlarge Photo

4. Mid-size: Chrysler 200

Despite its classy looks, Chrysler's mid-size sedan is the definition of mediocrity. The one you're likely to rent has an anemic 4-cylinder engine mated to a confused 9-speed automatic and its interior is remarkably cramped given how big it is on the outside. It's no surprise, then, that Chrysler has already confirmed it will be canning the 200 soon to focus on what it does best—bigger sedans, SUVs, and minivans.

Rent instead: Nissan Altima