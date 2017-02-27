2017 Volvo XC90, S90, and V90 Cross Country recalled over airbag problems

Volvo is recalling more than 5,500 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem with their airbags. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that some of the inflatable curtain airbags in those vehicles may have been installed using poorly manufactured bolts, which could dramatically increase the risk of injury to occupants during crashes.

The bolts were supplied by Autoliv Poland. NHTSA explains that the bolts were treated with chemicals that could cause them to break very quickly--within 48 hours. If that happens, the bolt heads may detach, meaning that the associated airbags won't be held in place during deployment and thus won't provide as much protection as they should.

The problem was discovered earlier this month. The fact that a recall has been ordered so quickly is a testament to how seriously both Volvo and NHTSA believe the issue to be.

The recall affects 2017 models of the Volvo XC90, S90, and V90 Cross Country. NHTSA says that 5,529 vehicles in the U.S. will need to be taken in for inspection.

Owners of those vehicles should receive notices by mail around April 1, 2017. At that time, they'll be able to schedule service with their local dealerships. Dealers will inspect and replace the bolts on curtain airbags as necessary at no charge.

If you own one of these vehicles and have further questions, you're encourage to contact Volvo customer service at 1-800-458-1552 and ask about recall R89714. You can also call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and inquire about safety campaign #17V104000.