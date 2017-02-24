2017 Jeep Compass driven, Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, Honda WR-V: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2017 Jeep Compass first drive: fitting in

Finally, with the introduction of the all-new 2017 Jeep Compass, the Jeep lineup has something for everyone, everywhere.

America's bridges are crumbling: here are the iffy ones near you

It's no secret that America's highways and byways are falling apart.

Yes, car seats expire and here's why

We hear it all the time: "Car seats don't actually expire. That's just a ploy by the manufacturers to get you to spend more money and buy new stuff."

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid revealed with 680 horsepower

Porsche on Friday revealed the 2018 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, a plug-in hybrid luxury sedan combining a powerful V-8 with an electric drive system—a powertrain concept borrowed from the 918 Spyder hypercar.

2017 Ford GT Competition Series cuts weight from already light carbon fiber supercar The Ford GT is a pure supercar, so you figured it was designed to be as light as possible, right? Wrong. Ford has just released information on the Ford GT Competition Series, a limited edition model that cuts weight from the carbon fiber-bodied supercar. Pirelli pushes tire line upmarket

Pirelli hasn't forgotten about the tires that average Americans put on average cars, but the Italian company known for its racy calendars as much as its tires has mostly passed up Toyotas and Fords in favor of shooting for the stars.

Honda WR-V: how to make a crossover from a small hatchback

Crossovers are so popular right now that several automakers are even trying to pass off conventional hatchbacks as high-riding utility vehicles.

Will GM or Tesla buyers lose electric-car tax credits first?

A major contributor to electric-car sales is the program under which buyers of new electric cars qualify for a federal income-tax credit of up to $7,500.

Which type of car will go all-electric the fastest? Poll results

One reason cited for the slow, if growing, penetration of plug-in electric cars in the U.S. is that they're not available in all segments and body styles.