Tesla now offers insurance and maintenance for life

Self-driving cars are going to ruin everything--in a good way. If all goes as planned, they'll dramatically reduce auto accidents and highway fatalities; boost fuel efficiency; minimize traffic jams; and maybe even cut the number of vehicles we own.

Autonomous vehicles are likely to wreak havoc on the insurance industry, too. For insurance agents who might not be worried about that doomsday scenario just yet, they should take a look at Tesla.

That's because Tesla has slowly begun offering lifetime insurance policies to some buyers--and that package covers vehicle maintenance, too. The automaker hasn't widely discussed the feature, but it became public knowledge during an earnings call earlier this week.

According to Tesla's President of Global Sales and Service, Jonathan McNeill, the insurance and maintenance package has been quietly rolling out to shoppers in Asian markets, where it's proven very popular. In fact, McNeill says that the majority of Tesla buyers in Asia have opted to shell out for the package.

Tesla hasn't yet confirmed the price of the package, nor has it hinted when it might be available to shoppers in other markets. However, the offering clearly stems in large part from the company's confidence in its semi-autonomous (and soon, fully autonomous) Autopilot software.

Would you be willing to pay upfront for a lifetime insurance and maintenance package? If so, how much? Share your thoughts in the comments below.