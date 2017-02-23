2017 Jeep Compass priced from $22,090; delivers 30 mpg plus

At $22,090, the all-new 2017 Jeep Compass is about $1,000 more than its predecessor—but it delivers far more standard features and improved fuel economy ratings.

Confusingly, Jeep dealers will have two different 2017 Compass models in their showrooms this spring when the all-new model begins arriving in dealers in April. The old Compass, which dates back more than a decade, was built through December, meaning some leftover inventory will inevitably be sitting on dealer lots. The new Compass, however, shares little more than a name with the old model. It's actually a hair smaller outside, but much more modern overall as it rides on a newer platform and features a more advanced platform.

The all-new Compass will be offered in four trim levels with a wide range of standard and optional features on all—Sport, Latitude, Limited, and Trailhawk. The first three are geared more toward on-road use. Sport and Latitude models come standard with front-wheel drive and offer all-wheel drive as an option (it's standard on Limiteds). The Trailhawk, sold only with all-wheel drive, includes some off-road features like a lifted suspension, more rugged tires with a taller sidewall, skid plates, simulated low-range gearing, and bright red recovery hooks.

MORE: Our first drive of the 2017 Jeep Compass

Here's a look at base pricing for all, including a mandatory (and astoundingly high) $1,095 destination charge (which is up $100 from last year).

Sport $22,090 (plus $1,500 for AWD)

Latitude $25,390 (plus $1,500 for AWD)

Trailhawk $29,690

Limited $30,090

A highly-optioned Limited tops out at around $36,000, which is more than $5,000 above the outgoing model's price ceiling.

But not only are you getting a vastly improved model if you're in the market for a new Compass, Jeep says you'll use less fuel. All models make use of a 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine, but there are three transmission choices depending on the model and its drive wheels. Here's a look at what to expect for fuel economy, according to the EPA test:

6-speed manual FWD: 23 mpg city, 32 highway, 26 combined

6-speed manual AWD: 22/31/25 mpg

6-speed automatic FWD: 22/31/25 mpg

9-speed automatic AWD: 22/30/25 mpg

The all-new Compass should begin arriving in dealers by April, Jeep says. For the all-new Compass, the 2017 model year will be a short one, however. The 2018 Compass is expected to arrive in dealers by early fall (and it will likely be identical to the updated 2017).