Failing infrastructure, 2018 Audi S4, Tesla Model 3: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Another Chinese electric car startup hits snags

When you hear the phrase "Chinese electric car startup," you probably think of Faraday Future, an ironically named enterprise with no past and diminished future prospects.

Feds investigate auto lenders who track borrowers by GPS

Ever had the feeling you were being watched? If you've taken out an auto loan in recent years, your hunch may have been correct, and now, the U.S. government is investigating.

America's bridges are crumbling: here are the iffy ones near you

It's no secret that America's highways and byways are falling apart.

2018 Audi S4 Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2018 Audi S4 preview

The Audi A4 is an appealing compact luxury sedan with the cachet of the Audi name and the inherent goodness of German engineering. So, what's the S4? Well, it's just that much better.

Carlos Ghosn steps down as CEO of Nissan

Carlos Ghosn, the man heralded with turning Nissan around from near bankruptcy in the late 1990s, is finally stepping down as CEO at the Japanese automaker. His replacement has been named as Hiroto Saikawa, who will take up the reins starting April 1. Saikawa has been with Nissan since 1977 and is currently the automaker’s “chief competitive officer.”

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabrio teased ahead of Geneva debut

Mercedes-Benz will complete its fifth-generation E-Class family with the reveal of the 2018 E-Class Cabriolet at next month’s 2017 Geneva auto show. Camouflaged prototypes have been spied for the past several months.

Tesla Model 3 design prototype - reveal event - March 2016 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Model 3 timing confirmed: first cars in July, 5K a week by next year

Tesla Motors confirmed today that it expected to start production of its crucial Model 3 electric car in July, and claims that it will boost production to 5,000 cars a week by the end of this year.

2015 Nissan Leaf: one year later, owner offers pros and cons

Sometimes being a revolutionary requires a lot of personal sacrifice, and sometimes it doesn’t.

2018 Hyundai Accent confirmed for U.S. as well as Canada (update)

In a U.S. where all the new-vehicle buzz seems to be about light trucks—especially crossover utilities and SUVs—is there even a place for a new subcompact sedan?