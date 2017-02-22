Loan delinquencies, Range Rover Velar, Hyundai Ioniq review: What’s New @ The Car Connection

A Honda dealership in Erie, Penn.
February 22, 2017

Uh-oh: auto loan delinquencies hit a new high

Economists aren't typically known for their unbridled optimism. They tend to be a cautious lot, who seem most anxious when the markets are doing well. They trade nervous glances waiting for something to go wrong.

2017 Subaru Impreza nabs IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award

Subaru's all-new Impreza lineup has received top marks from the insurance industry-funded IIHS after being subjected to a barrage of crash tests. 

London ups congestion charge on older cars

Brexit be damned. In an effort to comply with European Union pollution regulations, London says that later this year it will begin levying a £10 (about $12.50) charge on older cars if they want to drive in the city's core.

Teaser for Land Rover Range Rover Velar debuting at 2017 Geneva auto show

Teaser for Land Rover Range Rover Velar debuting at 2017 Geneva auto show

Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Land Rover teases Range Rover Velar ahead of Geneva debut

Land Rover is expanding its luxury-oriented Range Rover family with a new model called the Range Rover Velar.

Tom Brady teaming up with Aston Martin

Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, is joining forces with a new team.

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class spy shots

Mercedes-Benz is working on an update for its C-Class.

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid: first drive review 

The 2017 Hyundai Ioniq isn't one car but three, with a unique choice of powertrains.

Toyota has now sold 10 million hybrids in 20 years, globally

Toyota has reached yet another significant milestone in global hybrid sales.

Video explains how Tesla Model S P100D takes just 2.28 seconds to hit 60 mph

The Tesla Model S, now into its sixth model year, just keeps getting quicker.

