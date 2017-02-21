Jaguar expands F-Pace lineup with new gas 4-cylinder engine

Jaguar's hot-selling F-Pace lineup grows for 2018 with the addition of a new 4-cylinder gas engine that will allow the crossover to compete more directly with rivals like the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class.

The F-Pace adds a 247-horsepower, 269 pound-feet of torque 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder gas engine that was developed in-house by Jaguar's operations in England. The engine's arrival is denoted by a new 25t badge, which is rather misleading given the engine is a 2.0-liter and not a 2.5-liter.

For 2018, the 4-cylinder turbodiesel and 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 engines continue to be available. All models come standard with all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Oddly, the arrival of the new base engine doesn't actually reduce the F-Pace's base price. Jaguar rejiggered the F-Pace lineup so that last year's base model diesel has been dropped. As a result, the 2018 F-Pace lineup stars with the 25t at $43,060 including a mandatory $995 destination charge. Topping the lineup is a $64,195 F-Pace 35t Portfolio Limited Edition trim level. All told, a dozen different F-Pace trim levels are available spread across three trim levels.

The F-Pace's direct rivals haven't yet been announced for 2018, but that figure is $500 to $1,000 more than an equivalent X3 or GLC 300 4Matic.

The engine will also make its way under the hoods of the company's XE and XF sedans for the 2018 model year. Previously, the XE utilized an older 4-cylinder, while the current generation XF was not available with a 4-cylinder gas engine.