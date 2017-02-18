2014-2017 Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger recalled: nearly 75,000 vehicles affected

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling nearly 75,000 Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger vehicles from the 2014-2017 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that the powertrains on some of those vehicles may not have been properly manufactured.

Specifically, NHTSA says that the bolts on the cars' front driveshaft may loosen over time, which could allow the driveshaft to disconnect. That, in turn, could result in a couple of major problems--notably, damage to the underside of the vehicle and loss of propulsion.

Before that happens, though, there may be some very clear warning signs. NHTSA says that owners may notice an unusual amount of noise and vibration in the vehicle prior to the bolts' failure. Fiat Chrysler says that it knows of no accidents or injuries related to the problem.

The recall is limited to 2014-2017 Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger vehicles that came equipped with all-wheel drive. It affects 69,298 vehicles registered in the U.S., 5,312 in Canada, and 347 roaming the roads outside North America.

Fiat Chrysler expects to begin mailing recall notices to owners by March 31, 2017. After receiving those notices, owners will be able to schedule service with their local dealers, who will replace all eight of the front driveshaft bolts. The repair will be carried out at no charge to owners.

If you own one of these cars and have further questions, you're encouraged to call Fiat Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403 and ask about recall T03. You can also call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and inquire about safety campaign #17V097000.