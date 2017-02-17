2018 Hyundai Accent, BMW 740e driven, Chevy Bolt EV: What’s New @ The Car Connection

All-new 2018 Hyundai Accent adds lots of safety tech

An all-new version of Hyundai's smallest car sold in the United States has made its debut, with what the Korean automaker says is a leap forward in terms of refinement and available safety features.

In January, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued some preliminary data on traffic fatalities for the first nine months of 2016. Now, the National Safety Council has released estimates of its own, providing more strong hints that the number of roadway deaths in America rose sharply last year. 2011-2012 BMW 1-Series, 3-Series, 5-Series, 7-Series recalled for powertrain flaw BMW has announced a recall of nearly 9,000 vehicles from the 2011 and 2012 model years. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a key driveshaft component on those cars may be prone to break.

2017 BMW 740e xDrive Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2017 BMW 740e xDrive iPerformance first drive review

The word hybrid is indelibly attached to the Toyota Prius, a vehicle renowned for its frugality. And when the suffix plug-in is added, perhaps the first car to come to mind is the Chevrolet Volt. Both cars are true green machines that save owners money over the course of ownership, as well as at the pump.

Testing is already underway in Dubai on a new means of zipping through a crowded city. It involves an autonomous drone capable of carrying a passenger... and some brave test subjects. Honda Civic Type R to debut in production trim at Geneva auto show Honda is finally ready to show us its new Civic Type R in production trim.

Chevrolet Bolt EV Cruise Automation test mule in San Francisco Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Chevy Bolt EV is basis for 'huge range of electric cars': GM CEO Mary Barra

It's common practice in the industry for automakers to base multiple different models on the same basic platform or architecture.