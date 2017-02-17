2018 Hyundai Accent, BMW 740e driven, Chevy Bolt EV: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Hyundai Accent
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
February 17, 2017

All-new 2018 Hyundai Accent adds lots of safety tech

An all-new version of Hyundai's smallest car sold in the United States has made its debut, with what the Korean automaker says is a leap forward in terms of refinement and available safety features.

In January, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued some preliminary data on traffic fatalities for the first nine months of 2016. Now, the National Safety Council has released estimates of its own, providing more strong hints that the number of roadway deaths in America rose sharply last year.

BMW has announced a recall of nearly 9,000 vehicles from the 2011 and 2012 model years. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a key driveshaft component on those cars may be prone to break.

2017 BMW 740e xDrive

2017 BMW 740e xDrive

Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2017 BMW 740e xDrive iPerformance first drive review

The word hybrid is indelibly attached to the Toyota Prius, a vehicle renowned for its frugality. And when the suffix plug-in is added, perhaps the first car to come to mind is the Chevrolet Volt. Both cars are true green machines that save owners money over the course of ownership, as well as at the pump.

Testing is already underway in Dubai on a new means of zipping through a crowded city. It involves an autonomous drone capable of carrying a passenger... and some brave test subjects.

Honda is finally ready to show us its new Civic Type R in production trim.

Chevrolet Bolt EV Cruise Automation test mule in San Francisco

Chevrolet Bolt EV Cruise Automation test mule in San Francisco

Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Chevy Bolt EV is basis for 'huge range of electric cars': GM CEO Mary Barra

It's common practice in the industry for automakers to base multiple different models on the same basic platform or architecture.

Unlike most automakers, Tesla doesn't schedule redesigns, updates, and new features for its cars to coincide with traditional model years.

Just days after the presidential election, automaker lobbyists urged Donald Trump to loosen pending emissions and fuel-economy standards.

Tags:
2017
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2017
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2017 Hyundai Ioniq undercuts Prius at $23,035 2017 Hyundai Ioniq undercuts Prius at $23,035
All-new 2018 Hyundai Accent adds lots of safety tech All-new 2018 Hyundai Accent adds lots of safety tech
2017 Volkswagen Passat recalled over brake fluid leak 2017 Volkswagen Passat recalled over brake fluid leak
Jaguar and Shell make credit card swiping a thing of the past Jaguar and Shell make credit card swiping a thing of the past
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 