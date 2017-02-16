Americans driving less, angry Cruze Diesel owners, Dodge Demon: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Drop in driving and car ownership suggests that America's love affair with cars may be over

With lots of wide-open spaces and a sprawling (though crumbling) system of roads, America has been an ideal country for cars. But a new study from the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute suggests that our long, national love affair with automobiles may be coming to an end.

Chevrolet Cruze Diesel owners take GM to court

Earlier this week, Chevrolet announced some impressive fuel economy figures for its newest Cruze Diesel sedan. Meanwhile, a federal court in Michigan has given nine owners of previous Cruze Diesels the green light to continue their joint lawsuit against Chevrolet and its parent company, General Motors.

2017 Volkswagen Passat recalled over brake fluid leak

Volkswagen has announced a recall of more than 1,000 Passat vehicles from the 2017 model year. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that some of those vehicles may be losing brake fluid, which could reduce their braking power over time.

Teaser for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuting at 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority: Here’s how the 2018 Dodge Demon will launch harder than a Hellcat

We know the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will pack more power than its 707-horsepower Hellcat sibling, but this is just one of the factors that will enable the car to launch off the line much harder.

Lamborghini Aventador hit with recall due to fire concerns, Veneno too

The Lamborghini Aventador is one hot machine. In fact, the car in some circumstances can get a bit too hot—as in fiery—so it's been hit with a recall.

2019 Cadillac XT3 spy shots

Cadillac’s rival to the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA premium compact crossover SUVs has finally been spotted.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports: Chevy Bolt EV is basis for 'huge range of electric cars': GM CEO Mary Barra

It's common practice in the industry for automakers to base multiple different models on the same basic platform or architecture. This allows them to amortize the development costs of new platforms across a wider range of products.

Should electric-car makers subsidize fast charging for owners?

By now, purchase incentives are a well-proven and valuable tool in increasing electric-car adoption. But what if incentives were applied to more than just the cars?

Solar power hits new U.S. heights: utility use exceeds home panels

No matter how you measure it, 2016 was a major year for solar energy. More solar-generating capacity was added last year than either natural gas or wind, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.