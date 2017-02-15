2017 Hyundai Ioniq undercuts Prius at $23,035

The 2017 Hyundai Ioniq hybrid hatchback will arrive in dealers next month for an aggressively low starting price that may raise some eyebrows in competitors' showrooms.

The hybrid version of the Ioniq, which is available in three configurations, will start from $23,035 including a mandatory $835 destination charge. That's several thousand below the least pricey Toyota Prius. That base price applies to the Ioniq Blue, a special version of the hybrid rated at a class-leading 58 mpg combined.

The Ioniq Blue isn't exactly a stripped-out base model. In addition to power windows and locks, it also includes a 7.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

From there, the range climbs to $24,785 for the Ioniq SEL, while the $28,335 Ioniq Limited tops the hybrid lineup. Those models aren't quite as fuel-thrifty as the Blue, although the EPA says that they're ahead of the Prius at 55 mpg combined.

The Ioniq is also available as an all-electric model with an estimated 124-mile range that should arrive sometime later. That pales in comparison to the 230 miles offered by the significantly pricier Chevrolet Bolt EV, but it's on par with the aging Nissan Leaf. Two versions of the Ioniq electric are available—a base model at $30,335 and the Limited at $33,335. For most buyers, the Ioniq electric could qualify for a $7,500 federal rebate, not to mention numerous state and local incentives that apply to fully electric cars.

By comparison, the Kia Niro that shares its powertrain and underpinnings with the Ioniq runs about $800 more.