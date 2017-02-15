Chevrolet Cruze Diesel owners take GM to court

Earlier this week, Chevrolet announced some impressive fuel economy figures for its newest Cruze Diesel sedan. Meanwhile, a federal court in Michigan has given nine owners of previous Cruze Diesels the green light to continue their joint lawsuit against Chevrolet and its parent company, General Motors.

That suit was initially filed in June 2016, and it alleges that, like Volkswagen and its now-famous defeat devices, Chevrolet equipped the Cruze Diesel with software that allowed the car to cheat on emissions tests. The plaintiffs claim that when their vehicles aren't being tested, they emit more pollutants than allowed by U.S. law.

The lawsuit seeks compensation similar to that doled out to Audi, VW, and Porsche owners affected by Dieselgate. Specifically, the Cruze Diesel owners want GM to buyback the vehicles in question or provide a fix to bring the cars in line with federal regulations. They would also like to receive financial compensation, including $2,000 to account for the Cruze Diesel's higher price compared to the regular, gas-powered Cruze. Punitive damages are on the table, too.

The good news for GM is that U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington has dismissed the plaintiffs' claim of breach of contract. Ludington said that the plaintiffs hadn't presented ample evidence to support that allegation.

The good news for the nine Cruze Diesel owners, however, is that the judge has allowed their allegations of deceptive advertising and fraudulent concealment to stand. Ludington said that the plaintiffs had presented enough evidence to warrant bringing those claims to trial--provided, of course, that the case isn't settled out of court first.