Smart's electric future, self-driving cars, Chevy Bolt EV: What’s New @ The Car Connection

February 15, 2017

Smart dropping gas models, to go all-electric

In the future, you won't see one of Mercedes-Benz's diminutive Smart vehicles stopping at a gas station unless its driver has a craving for a bottle of Dr Pepper or a lottery ticket.

Detroit-based General Motors has confirmed discussions with France's largest automaker over the future of its troubled Opel division.

For historians, the 16th century was the height of the Renaissance. The 18th century was all about the Enlightenment. And the 2000s may one day be described as the Great Networking: the era in which people, communities, and corporations became linked to one another via a series of online networks. 

Auto companies look for federal exemptions for self-driving tests

A tangled web of state laws could make it more difficult to test self-driving cars soon, representatives from automotive companies told a congressional committee Tuesday.

Pagani has decided that Valentine's Day would be the perfect time to reveal its latest Huayra to the world. (Smart move considering that it's one of the most beautiful cars ever created.)

Jaguar on Wednesday announced 2018 model year updates for its core XEXF and F-Pace models.

Chevy Bolt EV is basis for 'huge range of electric cars': GM CEO Mary Barra

It's common practice in the industry for automakers to base multiple different models on the same basic platform or architecture.

There seems to be no shortage of startups planning to build new battery-electric vehicles from the ground up.

The 2017 Hyundai Ioniq is the South Korean automaker's first dedicated green model.

