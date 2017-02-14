Self-driving cars, Mitsubishi Eclipse, Tesla maintenance: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Congress taking up bills to speed testing for self-driving cars

A "patchwork" of conflicting state and federal regulations for self-driving car testing could be ironed out in Congress this year as two senators and House representatives take up bills to address testing.

18 car companies petition Trump team to review EPA's efficiency rules

Just before Donald Trump was sworn into office, the Environmental Protection Agency did something a little unusual. It finalized emissions rules for U.S. vehicles through the 2025 model-year, and it did so much faster than expected.

2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel hits 52 mpg: will anyone buy it?

Here's the good news: According to the Environmental Protection Agency, a new version of the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze earns an estimated 52 mpg on the highway. Chevy notes that that's the best fuel economy Americans can buy without shelling out for a hybrid or electric car.

Teaser for Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross debuting at 2017 Geneva auto show

From Motor Authority:

Mitsubishi revives Eclipse name for new SUV

By now we’ve pretty much given up on Mitsubishi introducing anything genuinely sporty. But for anyone in the market for a sporty-looking SUV, the brand may still be of some interest.

2017 Bugatti Chiron preview

In the supercar world, a V-8 will cut it, a V-10 is better, and a V-12 is the most desired engine. Then there's Bugatti, the French brand that laughs are your measly V-12 and ups the ante to 16 cylinders.

2019 Ford Focus spy shots

A prototype for the next-generation Ford Focus has been spotted for the first time.

2017 Tesla Model X

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla updates maintenance plans; higher fees now include hardware updates

Electric cars may require significantly less maintenance than internal-combustion cars, but even they will break down eventually.

2018 Nissan Leaf spy shots: our question on electric car update

It's the long-missing member of the trio, the last of three affordable electric cars with 200-plus miles of range expected to go into production this year.

2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel sedan rated at 37 mpg combined

With the elimination of Volkswagen diesel models, the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel is one of the few remaining options for buyers seeking a mainstream-priced diesel car.