Wrangler Rubicon Recon, 2018 Nissan Leaf, self-driving Chevy Bolt EV: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Recon, 2017 Chicago auto show
February 13, 2017

Jeep builds its most capable Wrangler ever

It seems inevitable that the first stop anyone who buys a 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon will make after leaving the dealership is a tire shop.

These days, you can buy just about anything online: clothing, food, sexytime accessories, even booze. One of the few things you can't purchase online, however, is a new car.

Big is back in style, at least if the 2017 Chicago auto show is anything to go by.

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet

From Motor Authority:

2018 Nissan Leaf spy shots

A prototype for the next-generation Nissan Leaf has just been spotted. The redesigned electric compact hatch is expected to debut later this year, as a 2018 model.

Mercedes-Maybach has just launched its first SUV, though the model isn’t based on the GLS as had been expected but rather the legendary G-Class. That mystery G-Class initially thought to be a pickup has turned out to be a new open-top model for the growing Maybach family.

An image alleged to be the scan of a brochure for the upcoming Toyota sports car thought to be reviving the Supra name has surfaced on the website Auto.Blog.rs.

Chevrolet Bolt EV self-driving prototype

Chevrolet Bolt EV self-driving prototype

From Green Car Reports:

GM releases second Chevy Bolt EV autonomous driving video

The Chevrolet Bolt EV may very well turn out to be a game-changing electric car in more ways than one.

While electric cars continue to establish a beachhead in the consumer market, electric buses are making quick inroads with U.S. city transit authorities.

Mass adoption of electric cars and renewable energy could significantly decrease global consumption of fossil fuels.

