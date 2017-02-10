2018 Hyundai Accent to make debut next week

The littlest car in Hyundai's lineup is set to get some big car features for 2018, if a teaser video the automaker released is any indication.

The 2018 Hyundai Accent will make its debut next week at the Toronto auto show. If you've been following the auto show circuit, that might seem a bit odd given the Chicago auto show is just wrapping up. But subcompacts like the Accent are popular in Canada, where they have a considerably larger market share than they do south of the border in the United States.

The current Hyundai Accent sold in Canada is essentially identical to the one offered to American buyers, so it stands to reason that the 2018 will follow the same course.

From the video, we can see some styling cues clearly gleaned from the company's larger Elantra, which was all-new for 2017. We anticipate that the Accent will move closer to the global market Hyundai i20 and that it will again be offered as a sedan and a hatchback in the U.S. The current Accent is quite different from the i20 sold elsewhere, but given declining subcompact sales in North America, it seems likely that the automaker will look to consolidate its global lineup.

That's not to say that Hyundai didn't have some news in Chicago. The automaker debuted its new Elantra GT hatchback in Chicago, which is actually considerably different than the Elantra sedan. Instead, the Elantra GT is essentially a rebadged Hyundai i30 sold elsewhere.

It's all about cutting costs in the end.