2017 Volvo V90 to sticker from $50,945

With its 2018 V90, Volvo is back in the large wagon game—but before you take home your nearly $51,000 family-hauler, you'll have to wait for it be delivered.

That's not chump change for a wagon; it's upwards of $15,000 more than the last big wagon Volvo sold here, the 2010 V70. But the V90 still undercuts its only real rival in the United States, the Mercedes-Benz E400 4Matic, by about $10,000.

The V90 is offered in four configurations: R-Design and Inscription with a choice of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Opting for the all-wheel drive variant bumps power from 250 to 316 horsepower. The R-Design features its own grille and wheel designs, as well as a sport-tuned suspension. The Inscription runs $2,000 more, but it includes navigation and blind spot monitors.

All V90s come well-equipped, although there are several options and one package available.

One caveat, and it's a big one: if you want a V90, you'll have to order it. Volvo doesn't plan on stocking V90s at its dealers, meaning interested buyers will need to place an order at a dealer, leave a $2,000 down payment, and then they'll be kept apprised of their special wagon's delivery by the company's in-house Volvo Concierge service. Buyers will need to wait to get their cars, but at least when they pick them up, the Volvo Concierge will have pre-programmed their favorite radio stations.

For those who need a little more capability (or simply want their Volvo wagon now), the 2017 V90 Cross Country replaces the XC70 in the company's lineup. Like the regular V90, it's a lot pricier than its predecessor, but it's also far better equipped.

The V90 Cross Country is only available with the automaker's T6 powertrain, its turbocharged and supercharged 4-cylinder rated at 316 horsepower, and it's only mated to all-wheel drive. Before any options are added, it stickers for $56,295. That's about $14,000 more than the company's V60 Cross Country and nearly $20,000 above the outgoing XC70.

Fully-optioned, a V90 Cross Country tops out at $68,845.