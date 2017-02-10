2017 Volvo V90 to sticker from $50,945

2018 Volvo V90
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
February 10, 2017

With its 2018 V90, Volvo is back in the large wagon game—but before you take home your nearly $51,000 family-hauler, you'll have to wait for it be delivered. 

That's not chump change for a wagon; it's upwards of $15,000 more than the last big wagon Volvo sold here, the 2010 V70. But the V90 still undercuts its only real rival in the United States, the Mercedes-Benz E400 4Matic, by about $10,000.

MORE: Read our 2018 Volvo V90 preview

The V90 is offered in four configurations: R-Design and Inscription with a choice of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Opting for the all-wheel drive variant bumps power from 250 to 316 horsepower. The R-Design features its own grille and wheel designs, as well as a sport-tuned suspension. The Inscription runs $2,000 more, but it includes navigation and blind spot monitors. 

All V90s come well-equipped, although there are several options and one package available. 

One caveat, and it's a big one: if you want a V90, you'll have to order it. Volvo doesn't plan on stocking V90s at its dealers, meaning interested buyers will need to place an order at a dealer, leave a $2,000 down payment, and then they'll be kept apprised of their special wagon's delivery by the company's in-house Volvo Concierge service. Buyers will need to wait to get their cars, but at least when they pick them up, the Volvo Concierge will have pre-programmed their favorite radio stations. 

DON'T MISS: Our explainer on destination charges

For those who need a little more capability (or simply want their Volvo wagon now), the 2017 V90 Cross Country replaces the XC70 in the company's lineup. Like the regular V90, it's a lot pricier than its predecessor, but it's also far better equipped. 

The V90 Cross Country is only available with the automaker's T6 powertrain, its turbocharged and supercharged 4-cylinder rated at 316 horsepower, and it's only mated to all-wheel drive. Before any options are added, it stickers for $56,295. That's about $14,000 more than the company's V60 Cross Country and nearly $20,000 above the outgoing XC70. 

Fully-optioned, a V90 Cross Country tops out at $68,845. 

Tags:
2017
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2017
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is a ferocious family hauler The 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is a ferocious family hauler
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT video preview 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT video preview
2017 Volvo V90 to sticker from $50,945 2017 Volvo V90 to sticker from $50,945
2018 Ford Expedition video preview 2018 Ford Expedition video preview
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 