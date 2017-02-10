Hyundai Elantra GT, Audi RS 3 Sportback, Plug-in buying guide: What’s New @ The Car Connection

The 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT went to finishing school in Europe
The Hyundai Elantra GT nameplate returns to the automaker's lineup for the 2018 model year with a decidedly more Continental flair than the comparatively workaday Elantra sedan.
Forget all our advice about nice, practical minivans. What your family really needs, is a 475-horsepower, three-row SUV that can sprint to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds.
Like washing machines, typewriters, sporks, and other technological marvels, self-driving cars are supposed to make life easier for us poor, beleaguered human beings. They promise to cut traffic accidents and fatalities, offer independence to the elderly and disabled, dial down travel times, minimize air pollution, and reduce our need to own so many vehicles.
2018 Audi RS 3 Sportback
2018 Audi RS 3 SportbackEnlarge Photo
From Motor Authority:
2018 Audi RS 3 Sportback revealed ahead of Geneva debut
Audi’s RS 3 Sportback has finally received the upgraded powertrain of the all-new RS 3 sedan that debuted last fall at the 2016 Paris auto show.
Volkswagen’s Atlas goes on sale in the spring and the automaker is using this week’s 2017 Chicago auto show to preview some of the accessories that will be available for the three-row SUV.
Mopar, Fiat Chrysler Automobile's performance parts arm, turns 80 years old this year. As part of that birthday celebration, the brand is releasing a limited number of the Mopar '17 Dodge Challenger. A total of 160 models will be offered, 80 of each in two color schemes applied by the Mopar Custom Shop. One version comes in Pitch Black and Contusion Blue and the other is Pitch Black and Billet Silver.
2017 Chevrolet VoltEnlarge Photo
From Green Car Reports:
Plug-in hybrid price guide: every 2017 model, with specs
The number of plug-in hybrid cars has expanded greatly over the past few years.
As an auto company that exclusively produces electric cars, Tesla Motors has a very appropriate name.
Elio Motors continues to drag its feet regarding the start of production for its three-wheeled, two-seat, "84-mpg" vehicle, but it may now be running out of time.
