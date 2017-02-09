Nissan Midnight Edition, Dodge Demon, Subaru Impreza: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2017 Nissan Midnight Editions
February 9, 2017

Nissan adds Midnight Edition package to 5 more models

Nissan says that the Midnight Edition package has been enough of an early hit with its Maxima sedan that it is spreading the trim level's special styling features to five additional models within its lineup.

Big SUVs are still here--in fact, they never really went away. The Ford Expedition has been a strong seller since it was new in the 1990s, but it's aged while other big SUVs have been redesigned.

Recalls have been making headlines for the past several years, but on used car lots, recalled vehicles aren't always easy to spot. That could change thanks to a new lawsuit filed against the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

Teaser for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuting at 2017 New York auto show

Teaser for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuting at 2017 New York auto show

From Motor Authority:

Dodge Demon will boast largest functional hood scoop on a production car

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will be a lighterwider and—most importantly—more powerful alternative to its Hellcat sibling.

The McLaren P1 is a hilariously complex and deliciously expensive hyper car. However, there is a simple and inexpensive secret lying underneath its rear end.

It's no secret the current Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee are closely related. The 2018 Durango SRT has been unveiled in all its American glory, but we noticed something strange.

2017 Subaru Impreza, Pacific Southwest Railway Museum, Campo, California, Dec 2016

2017 Subaru Impreza, Pacific Southwest Railway Museum, Campo, California, Dec 2016

From Green Car Reports:

2017 Subaru Impreza: first drive of AWD compact sedan, hatch

The 2017 Subaru Impreza is one of the most fuel-efficient all-wheel-drive vehicles in the U.S. market, and has been for many years.

Modern electric cars have developed to the point where range itself may become less of an issue than the cost of providing it.

As we roll through the second month of 2017, it's once again time to take a look at the best deals on green cars.

 
2017
The Car Connection
2017
The Car Connection

