2017 Hyundai Elantra recalled over brake problems: nearly 34,000 vehicles affected

Hyundai Motor America is recalling the 2017 Hyundai Elantra to fix a potentially serious problem with the car's brake booster. The recall affects 33,803 Elantra vehicles registered in the U.S.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Elantra's brake booster was supplied by Mando America Corporation, based in Hogansville, Georgia. Unfortunately, some of them were improperly manufactured, and as a result, "the diaphragm in the brake booster may unseat, resulting in a vacuum leak and reduction or loss in power brake assist".

If that happens, it may take longer for drivers to bring their vehicles to a stop, which could increase the risk of a collision. As of January 26, however, Hyundai had received no reports of accidents or injuries linked to the problem.

The recall appears limited to vehicles manufactured between September 12, 2016 and January 18, 2017. Hyundai began mailing recall notices to owners of affected vehicles earlier this week, on February 6. After receiving those notices, owners will be able to take their vehicles to Hyundai dealers, who will inspect and replace the brake system booster assembly at no charge.

If you own one of these vehicles and have further questions, you're encouraged to contact Hyundai customer service at 1-800-633-5151 and ask about recall #157. (Also, keep an eye on the malfunction indicator lamp on your instrument cluster--it may illuminate if the brake booster fails.)

NHTSA can provide information about the recall, too: just call the Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and ask about safety campaign #17V063000.