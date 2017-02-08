2016-2017 Chevrolet Cruze recalled: 17,000 vehicles affected

2017 Chevrolet Cruze Hatch
Richard Read Richard Read Reporter
February 8, 2017

General Motors is recalling more than 17,000 Cruze vehicles from the 2016 and 2017 model years. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration the seats in some of those vehicles may have been improperly manufactured.

The problem is limited to the Cruze's driver and front passenger seats. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a bracket on those seats "may have been incorrectly welded to the seat-back frame." If that's the case, it's possible that the head-restraints won't work as intended, increasing the risk of injury during collisions.

NHTSA documents indicate that the problem is limited to 2016 and 2017 Cruze vehicles with manually adjusted seats. Those with power seats aren't affected. 

All told, the recall includes 17,197 vehicles registered in the U.S. Owners of those vehicles will receive recall notices in the mail, asking them to schedule service with their local dealerships. Dealers will inspect the welds on the Cruze's front seats and replace any frames that aren't properly welded.

If you own one of these vehicles and have further questions, you're encouraged to contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 and ask about recall #17035. You can also call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and ask about safety campaign #17V057000.

2017
