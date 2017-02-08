Border tax study, Faraday Future plans, Ford Expedition: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Study: Border tax could boost car prices by up to $17,000

As a businessman, it shouldn't be too surprising that much of Donald Trump's attention during his first two-and-a-half weeks in office has been focused on U.S. business policies--things like trade deficits, free-trade agreements, and, of course, border taxes.

Faraday Future hits the brakes, scales back plans, shifts production to China

If you're one of those folks who's excited about electric car startup Faraday Future, we have a bit of bad news: the company has hit the brakes on its production plans. It has pushed back the timeline for building out its $1 billion Las Vegas-area plant, and it's dramatically pared down its lineup from seven vehicles to two.

2015-2017 Nissan Altima recalled to fix lock glitch: 341,000 vehicles affected

This morning, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a recall of 341,000 Nissan Altima vehicles from the 2015, 2016, and 2017 model years. The agency reports that some of those vehicles could have been improperly manufactured, and as a result, the cars' doors may unlock unexpectedly.

2018 Ford Expedition Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority: 2018 Ford Expedition goes aluminum

With its last redesign during the heart of the last Bush administration, the Ford Expedition was among the oldest vehicles on the market. Until today, that is, because Ford has finally introduced the long-awaited, full-scale redesign of its three-row SUV, taking more than a few pages from the new F-150's playbook.

Inside look at Bugatti Chiron production

Chiron production is well underway at Bugatti’s plant in Molsheim, France, and the first examples are due to be delivered to customers in the first quarter of 2017. Bugatti plans to build the cars at a rate of roughly 70 per year, and the company has already confirmed that just 500 will be built in total, including all special editions.

2019 Porsche Macan spy shots

Like the Cayenne before it, the Macan has been a huge hit for Porsche. It’s the marque’s most popular model, with 19,332 sold nationwide in 2016. This compares to 15,383 Cayennes and 8,901 911s sold during the same period.

Lucid Air Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports: Lucid Air electric car video show luxury sedan on the road

Lucid Motors, the California automotive startup formerly known as Atieva, unveiled its Air electric car in December 2016. But so far, the car hasn't been seen on public roads.

VW suggests engine downsizing is done; emissions rules are the reason

When it comes to improving fuel efficiency, simply making an engine smaller is a fairly direct way to get results. It's the approach that many automakers have taken in recent years.

3 California battery storage sites come online, one from Tesla

Long a leader in the push to reduce vehicle emissions and switch to renewable energy, California marks another milestone this week. The last of three battery energy-storage sites will come online in Southern California, providing storage and buffering for unpredictable renewable energy.