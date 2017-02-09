2018 Hyundai Elantra GT video preview

It was just a few years ago, here in Chicago, that Hyundai took the wraps off the Elantra GT.

Now, history is repeating itself as the Korean automaker just unveiled a new version of its stylish little hatchback.

The new Elantra GT is a smart-looking five-door, with a low, wide stance and nice details such as LED daytime running lights.

Inside you'll find an attractive interior with a mix of materials, some soft, and some being the same cheap plastic you'll find in other Elantra models. There's an 8-inch infotainment screen that looks like a small tablet tacked onto the top of the dashboard, and it can mimic your smartphone with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Elantra GT is obviously far more useful in terms of hauling cargo than the sedan. The GT sports 25 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats up, and 55.1 cubic feet of space with the rear seats folded. That's more than the Honda Civic hatchback or the Chevrolet Cruze hatchback. It even beats the Volkswagen Golf's impressive expanse in the back.

Buyers can choose between a 2.0-liter inline-4 with 162 horsepower or a 1.6-liter turbo inline-4 with 201 horsepower. Either can be had with a 6-speed manual, while the base car is available with a 6-speed automatic. Turbo buyers can opt for a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Power goes to the ground through the front wheels.

Tech is abundant in the Elantra GT with wireless smartphone charging, premium Infinity audio system, adaptive cruise control with automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitors, and rear cross-traffic alerts.

Hyundai's not talking pricing or fuel economy but we'll get those details closer to this summer when the 2018 Elantra GT goes on sale.