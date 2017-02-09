2018 Ford Expedition video preview

Big SUVs are still here--in fact, they never really went away. The Ford Expedition has been a strong seller since it was new in the 1990s, but it's aged while other big SUVs have been redesigned.

It's time for change. Big change.

This is the brand-new 2018 Ford Expedition, the result of a full redesign that was long overdue. The big news? It's gone on the same aluminum diet as the F-150 pickup truck. The body panels are aluminum while the frame is steel.

It's shed more than 300 pounds. The bad news? It gains pretty much all of it back inside with tech and goodies.

The exterior is clearly influenced by the latest Explorer. It's upscale and looks polished.

Inside is where the real story is, with a level of fit and finish we really haven't seen in many Ford products to date, even in the top Platinum trim. With soft leather, light wood trim, and loads of tech features, this Expedition is a big step up from the old model.

The new Expedition's filled with features, too, including a panoramic sunroof spanning two rows, wireless phone charger, and chargers and connectivity for all three rows of seats. Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system returns with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and there's a 12-speaker audio system developed by Bang & Olufsen.

Inside, it's bigger than ever with more space and easy entry into the second and third rows. The second slides and can tip forward for third-row access without removing a child's car seat. For those needing more room there's a long-wheelbase version to compete with the Suburban dubbed the Expedition MAX.

Power comes from a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 mated to a 10-speed automatic, which sends power to the rear or all four wheels. There's adaptive suspension and a rear locker for off-road encounters.

On the safety front the Expedition offers active lane control, adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warnings, blind-spot monitors, and a surround-view camera system.

Ford isn't talking pricing, power, or fuel economy, yet, but expect more details as we near the 2018 Expedition's launch later this fall.