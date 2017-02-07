Buyer for Takata, Maserati recalls, Dodge Durango SRT: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Has Takata finally found a buyer?

After months of searching, beleaguered Japanese supplier Takata may have finally found its knight in shining armor. Insiders report that Chinese-owned, U.S.-based Key Safety Systems is slated to be the company's lucky buyer.

2014-2017 Maserati Quattroporte, Ghibli, and Levante recalled for fire risk: nearly 40k affected

Maserati has recalled nearly 40,000 vehicles registered in the U.S. because they may be at risk of catching fire. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall affects 2014-2017 models of the Maserati Quattroporte, Ghibli, and Levante.

If Trump axes NAFTA, new car prices could go up

If the Trump administration renegotiates or even pulls out entirely from the North American Free Trade Agreement, new car buyers may be forced to pay considerably higher prices. Among all the rumors swirling around President Donald Trump's plan to scrap NAFTA and tax products imported into the U.S. from global trading partners like Mexico is that it may be up to retailers to actually foot the bill for a 20 percent import duty.

2018 Dodge Durango SRT Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority: 2018 Dodge Durango SRT: The family hauler gets meaner

The Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee share different versions of the same architecture. Yet, while the Jeep has offered a high-performance SRT model for two generations, the Durango never has.

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet leaked

Mercedes-Maybach is about to get its first SUV, though the model isn’t based on the GLS as had been expected but rather the legendary G-Class.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe spy shots

Engineers from Hyundai have been spotted testing the next generation of the Santa Fe mid-size SUV. The prototype is for the redesigned version of the larger three-row model, though it’s a safe bet Hyundai is also at work on a redesigned version of the two-row Santa Fe Sport.

2015 Volkswagen Golf TDI Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports: Which VW diesels can be fixed, and which can't?

More than 16 months after Volkswagen's use of illegal "defeat device" software in diesel vehicles was announced by the Environmental Protection Agency, some progress is finally being made in addressing the affected cars.

Which oil companies invest in renewables, electric-car services?

If electric cars are adopted by mass-market buyers in years to come, that will lead over time to notably lower oil consumption. So what are oil companies doing to prepare for that possible outcome?

Much faster electric-car charging: on a fast track

Relatively short ranges and long charging times are two of the main factors restraining more widespread electric-car adoption.