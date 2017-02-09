2018 Subaru Legacy video preview

The current Subaru Legacy made its debut to critical acclaim for the 2015 model year. In fact, it was so good we named it The Car Connection Best Car To Buy 2015. But time moves on and so does the competition--the Malibu, Accord, and Camry are all new since then.

That means it's time for Subaru to polish its Legacy.

By and large you'll have to look close to note the design changes. Up front there's a wider, lower grille, updated LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, and in the rear, the bumper's been reshaped.

It's what you can't see that might make the larger difference. Subaru says it's worked hard to refine the driving experience by reducing initial impact of bumps and lean in corners. They've added more sound-absorbing panels under the car's body along with insulated glass on the front side windows to help quiet down the cabin.

The most important changes take place inside the Legacy with more premium materials and updated infotainment system. Premium and higher trims get stitching on the dash, door panels, and seats, plus black-and-silver bezels for various controls. Base cars feature a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system while top-end versions now have an 8-inch touchscreen. There are new apps too, from TomTom navigation to eBird, an app that advises drivers of local bird sightings and locations in what must be the most Subaru app ever. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both now standard.

Power is provided by either a 175-horsepower 4-cylinder or a 256-horsepower 6-cylinder. A retuned continuously variable transmission handles shifting and sends power to all four wheels.

New safety features are on board as well with steering-linked adaptive headlights and reverse automatic braking that can detect objects in the vehicle's path when backing up.

Subaru isn't talking fuel economy or pricing yet, but those details should be along soon as the 2018 Legacy is set to hit dealers later this spring.