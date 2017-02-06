Winter tire time, BMW recalls, Ford Mustang Bullitt: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Now's the time to buy winter tires

Check that date. Yes, it's the beginning of February and we're telling you that you should buy winter tires now, even though we're already halfway through the snowy season. If you've been contemplating winter tires for your car, this may very well be the best time to take advantage of clearance sales as tire retailers like Tire Rack are looking to clear out inventory.

2000-2003 BMW 3-Series, 5-Series, X5 recalled, may contain Takata airbags

If you've been following the Takata recall, you know what a fiasco it's been. Now there's a new wrinkle, and it's affecting over 230,000 BMW vehicles registered in the U.S.

Here's how automakers and a nonprofit are making cars safer together

It's true that every new car sold today is safe. But it's just as true that some are safer than others, and that's largely due to the symbiotic relationship between car manufacturers and the independent agency that smacks new vehicles into a wall in the interest of saving lives.

Sketches of alleged Ford Mustang Bullitt appear in promotional video Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority: Is Ford hinting at new Mustang Boss 302 in this press shot?

Hot on the heels of this past weekend’s revelation that there might be a new Mustang Bullitt on the way, an Easter egg tucked away in a press photo for the updated 2018 Mustang hints that a Mustang Boss 302 could be coming too.

2019 Volvo XC40 spy shots

A prototype for Volvo’s upcoming compact SUV, the XC40, has been spied for the first time. (Previous shots showed a test mule.) The XC40 was previewed in 2016 by the 40.1 concept car, and judging by this prototype it looks like the production model will closely resemble the concept.

Here are the car ads from Super Bowl LI

Millions tuned in yesterday to watch Super Bowl LI go down. Many, though, were probably not even football fans. Rather, they tune in simply to watch all the ads screening during the game.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports: 2017 Chevy Bolt EV electric car: new owner's first impressions

As the first mass-priced electric car with more than 200 miles of range to hit the market, the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV has attracted a great deal of attention. It's won numerous awards, including the Green Car Reports 2017 Best Car To Buy title, and received rave reviews from a wide variety of media outlets.

Strong demand for Opel Ampera-e in Norway moves up launch date

Just as the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car is launching in North America, its European cousin is beginning deliveries across the Atlantic. In Europe, General Motors markets the U.S.-built Bolt EV as virtually identical Opel Ampera-e under its German Opel brand.

Shell fuel stations in U.K., Netherlands to add electric-car charging

Electric cars are often touted as a way to avoid gas stations. But electric-car drivers in certain European countries will soon be going to them to charge.