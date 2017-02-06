2014-2017 Maserati Quattroporte, Ghibli, and Levante recalled for fire risk: nearly 40k affected

Maserati has recalled nearly 40,000 vehicles registered in the U.S. because they may be at risk of catching fire. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall affects 2014-2017 models of the Maserati Quattroporte, Ghibli, and Levante.

As we often see in cases when fire is an issue, the problem with the Quattroporte, Ghibli, and Levante is rooted in their electrical wiring--specifically, a wiring harness. NHTSA explains that the harness in question can rub against metal portions of the seat frame, especially when the seat is being adjusted.

Over time, this can compromise the wiring and cause the seating adjustment system to fail. In some cases, it may even result in an electrical short and potentially a fire.

The recall affects 39,381 vehicles registered in the U.S. Owners of those vehicles will receive recall notices by mail around March 21 of this year.

After receiving those notices, owners will be able to take their vehicles to Maserati dealerships for service. NHTSA says that sealers will inspect the wiring harnesses and replace them as necessary.

If you happen to own one of these vehicles and want more information, you're encourage to contact Maserati customer service at 1-201-510-2369 and ask about recall #342. You can also call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and ask about safety campaign #17V046000.