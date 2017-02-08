Nissan adds Midnight Edition package to 5 more models

Nissan says that the Midnight Edition package has been enough of an early hit with its Maxima sedan that it is spreading the trim level's special styling features to five additional models within its lineup.

The lucky recipients? There are five more for 2017, bringing the total to six with the Maxima, Altima, Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, and Sentra.

So popular was the Maxima's Midnight Edition that an impressive 85 percent of all Maxima SRs were optioned up with the package last year. As on the Altima, the package builds on the SR trim level of the Altima and Sentra. On the crossovers, it builds on different trim levels.

All six models will be offered with the package in a choice of black, white, gray, and red paint schemes outside. Here's a look at how each variant differs from the rest of its lineup:

2017 Nissan Altima SR Midnight Edition: Adds 18-inch alloy wheels finished in black, black mirror caps, a black rear spoiler, LED headlights, remote engine start, and optional Midnight Edition floor mats. It runs $990 and models are arriving in dealers now.

2017 Nissan Murano Midnight Edition: Starts with the Platinum trim level and includes 20-inch black alloy wheels, black exterior accents, and mud flaps. On the Murano, the package is $1,195 and is also just hitting showrooms.

2017 Nissan Pathfinder Midnight Edition: Here, the package stands on its own; like the Murano, it comes with 20-inch alloy wheels and features numerous exterior accents. It's also $1,195 and should be available in dealers now.

2017 Nissan Rogue Midnight Edition: Nissan's compact crossover gains the same black exterior accents as its siblings, but it rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. Here, the package builds on the high-volume Rogue SV, and it retails for $990. Nissan says to expect the Rogue Midnight Edition to arrive in dealers in March.

2017 Nissan Sentra Midnight Edition: Finally, Nissan's compact sedan offers the package on both SR and SR Turbo models. For $490, buyers gain special 17-inch wheels and, you guessed it, black exterior touches.