NAFTA implications, 2018 Subaru Legacy, Jobs affected by emissions rules: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Volkswagen workers in Puebla, Mexico, celebrate the 10 millionth car built at the plant
February 3, 2017

If Trump axes NAFTA, new car prices could go up

If the Trump administration renegotiates or even pulls out entirely from the North American Free Trade Agreement, new car buyers may be forced to pay considerably higher prices.

Back in December, we reported that Volkswagen was putting the final touches on a deal to fix or buy back roughly 80,000 Audi, Porsche, and VW 3.0-liter diesels equipped with defeat devices that allowed them to cheat on U.S. emissions tests. The rumored pricetag was $1 billion.

It's true that every new car sold today is safe. But it's just as true that some are safer than others, and that's largely due to the symbiotic relationship between car manufacturers and the independent agency that smacks new vehicles into a wall in the interest of saving lives.

2018 Subaru Legacy

2018 Subaru Legacy

From Motor Authority:

2018 Subaru Legacy breaks cover ahead of Chicago debut

Subaru has taken the wraps off the updated 2018 Outback ahead of its public debut at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show next week. Completely redesigned for the 2015 model year, this is a mid-cycle refresh instead of a full-on generational change-over.

Ford’s F-150 Raptor has been a hot commodity in China for years though it’s never officially been sold there, so most that have made it over arrived as gray imports.

According to a report from Motoring out of Australia, Alfa Romeo will show a coupe version of its Giulia sedan at the 2017 Geneva auto show in March.

Los Angeles Smog

Los Angeles Smog

From Green Car Reports:

Emissions rules could cost 1 million jobs, Ford CEO tells Trump: what's behind that number?

Among his actions during a whirlwind first week in office, U.S. President Donald Trump met last week with the CEOs of U.S. automakers Fiat Chrysler, Ford, and General Motors.

Electric cars are simply nicer and calmer to drive than conventional cars, and as their prices fall, that may be what will lure mass-market buyers over time.

"Big data" is often discussed as a useful tool for everyone from policymakers to corporate marketing departments.

 
