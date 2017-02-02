Border tax, Bugatti Chiron, Tesla's logo explained: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Toyota takes on Trump's border tax, asks dealers for backup

Donald Trump's protectionist policies have been lauded in some corners, but they've also sparked outcries and protests from private individuals, government officials, and more than a few companies.

Within the next five years, virtually every new car in the United States will be able to bring itself to a halt on its own with no driver intervention if it detects an impending accident. The 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon is the family car you really want With more than 600 horsepower on tap, the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S station wagon may very well represent the most entertaining way to haul your family around. To say that it's nothing like the Buick Centurys and FordCountry Squires that once dominated suburbia is certainly an understatement.

2017 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

‘The Grand Tour’ first to test Bugatti Chiron

It appears “The Grand Tour” managed to get its hands on a Bugatti Chiron. The Veyron successor will be appearing on an upcoming episode of Amazon’s new series starring former “Top Gear” hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, and Michelin, which supplies the tires for the 1,480-horsepower hypercar, has treated us with a little preview.

A teaser video for the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is out and hints at the new levels of customizability that will be offered with the car. How Subaru's AWD system works in the snow All-wheel-drive systems work in many different ways. They differ from four-wheel-drive systems in that they don't have a transfer case that typically provides low-range gearing. They all can work full time (though many have an axle disconnect feature to preserve fuel), while 4WD systems may or may not be able to work full time.

2017 Tesla Model X Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

What the Tesla logo means: CEO Elon Musk explains

An automaker's logo can and perhaps should be as recognizable as its cars, if not more.

The evolving electric motorcycle industry continues to expand and impress, including the latest addition to the Energica lineup, the company's Eva model.