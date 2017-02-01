Ford's brand gallery, Porsche 911 GTS driven, China could be next eco-center: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Ford launches first 'brand gallery' in New York, focusing on mobility

In 2015, Cadillac chief Johann de Nysschen announced plans to create high-tech boutiques for his brand. The idea didn't come out of thin air: the boutiques were similar to the ones he'd planned for Audi and the ones that Tesla has operated in shopping malls and department stores.

Insiders report that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is planning a dramatic expansion of its dealer network. If the rumors are correct, the company could add as many as 400 shops in the U.S.--a 16 percent increase. Mid-size sedans scrapping vanilla in favor of sport The family sedan is in the midst of a quiet revolution. What was once indisputably the type of car most likely to be found in the average American garage has been displaced by crossovers and SUVs that channel a little Marlboro Man with room for the kids and their gear (plus maybe the neighbors' kids).

2017 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2017 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS first drive review: The bargain 911

I'm at the wheel of the 2017 Porsche 911 GTS at Killarney Raceway behind 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Marc Lieb and I'm frustrated.

HSV reveals last of its rear-wheel-drive Commodores

General Motors’ Australian subsidiary Holden is set to wind up production of its rear-wheel-drive Commodore range in October. There will be a new Commodore arriving in 2018, but this will be a front-wheel-drive model twinned with the Opel Insignia Grand Sport and, perhaps most tragically, no longer offering the option of a V-8.

Another Pontiac Firebird Trans Am modeled like the one in the 1977 hit movie “Smokey and the Bandit” was sold last month at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. It went for $275,000.

Ford Mustang in China Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

China happy to become world's climate-change leader if U.S. lags

Under the administration of President Barack Obama, the U.S. joined the rest of the world and took a leading role in global efforts to avert irreversible climate change.

Among his actions during a whirlwind first week in office, U.S. President Donald Trump met last week with the CEOs of U.S. automakers Fiat Chrysler, Ford, and General Motors.