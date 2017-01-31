Ford launches first 'brand gallery' in New York, focusing on mobility

In 2015, Cadillac chief Johann de Nysschen announced plans to create high-tech boutiques for his brand. The idea didn't come out of thin air: the boutiques were similar to the ones he'd planned for Audi and the ones that Tesla has operated in shopping malls and department stores.

Ford is doing something similar, but different. Its first "interactive brand experience studio" might look like one of Cadillac or Tesla's galleries, but it's not a place for the company to show off cars. Instead, it's a place for Ford to talk about the whole range of transportation options it offers--offers that now fall generally under the category of "mobility".

The FordHub, as it's called, opened yesterday in New York's Westfield World Trade Center, home of the stunning "Oculus" designed by architect Santiago Calatrava. It's flanked by a range of stores, many of which offer fairly high-end goods.

In other words, Ford has picked a prime, chic location in lower Manhattan--one that's a good match for the young, urban, moderately well-moneyed audience it hopes to attract.

But what is it trying to sell?

Ford's vice president for Global Dealer and Consumer Experience, Elena Ford, says that "Our first FordHub is a place designed to spark questions and curiosity. This isn’t a store or a dealer – it’s a place for participation and creativity. We want people to have fun while engaging in conversation about the future of transportation."