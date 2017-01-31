Border tax, 2018 Corvette, U.S. out of Paris climate agreement: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Trump's border tax faces more opposition--this time, from auto dealers

During his first week in office, Donald Trump made headlines over two border-boosting policies. Yesterday, the American International Automobile Dealers Association announced plans to fight one of the president's proposals tooth and nail.

If Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is to be believed, the EPA's inquiry into its turbodiesel V-6 engines may end just as abruptly as it began.

A specific configuration of the 2017 Ford F-250 has earned top marks in the federal government's crash test—five stars overall, an achievement matched by no other heavy-duty full-size pickup truck.

From Motor Authority:

2019 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots

It looks like all the rumors are about to prove true: a prototype for what appears to be a mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette has been spotted once again.

Production of the Saab 9-3 sedan will restart for the second time, only this time around the cars will be sold under the NEVS brand, feature electric powertrains and be produced in China. Could next VW GTI get a hybrid horsepower boost? For Volkswagen, the diesel engine is dead here in the United States. The automaker knows it needs to bring a steady stream of electrified options to our shores to help keep its lineup in the good graces of the car buying public. These cars already exist, and more will be added to the future lineup. One of those vehicles could be the next-generation Golf GTI, which is now rumored to be adding hybrid-boosted performance to the table.

From Green Car Reports:

U.S. to pull out of Paris climate-change agreement under Trump

As seemed likely from the day Donald Trump was elected president of the United States, the country will pull out of the global Paris Climate Agreement to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.

Following its launch last month in California's Silicon Valley, the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV is now rolling out in other regions of North America.