Ford F-250 scores up to 5 stars in crash test

2017 Ford Super Duty F-250
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
January 30, 2017

A specific configuration of the 2017 Ford F-250 has earned top marks in the federal government's crash test—five stars overall, an achievement matched by no other heavy-duty full-size pickup truck.

The award applies only to the F-250 Crew Cab 4x2. The four-wheel drive version of the truck nets four stars overall due to a lower rating for its rollover resistance. That's not unusual, however, as four-wheel drive trucks, SUVs, and crossovers are almost always rated lower than their rear- and front-wheel drive counterparts. 

MORE: Read our Ford F-250 preview

Rollover resistance is a calculated score rather than one actually measured like the frontal and side impact crash tests. On the actual crash tests, both the rear- and the four-wheel drive versions of the 2017 F-250 Crew Cab scored five stars. For rollover, the rear-drive variant came in with four stars and the four-by-four checked in at just three stars. 

No heavy-duty pickup has been tested by the NHTSA's insurance-funded complement (or rival, depending on your perspective), the IIHS. The only other heavy-duty pickup currently rated by the NHTSA is the 2017 Ram 2500, which comes in at four stars overall.

DON'T MISS: The complete roundup of Top Safety Pick recipients 

Heavy-duty pickups also aren't subjected to fuel economy reporting to the federal government's EPA since their weight classifies them as commercial vehicles. 

Tags:
2017
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2017
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2017 Ford F-150 recalled to fix software glitch 2017 Ford F-150 recalled to fix software glitch
2016 and 2017 Toyota Tundra recalled for faulty bumpers: 73,000 pickups affected 2016 and 2017 Toyota Tundra recalled for faulty bumpers: 73,000 pickups affected
2016 Honda Pilot long-term road test: wrap up 2016 Honda Pilot long-term road test: wrap up
2016 Honda Pilot long-term road test: final fuel economy check-in 2016 Honda Pilot long-term road test: final fuel economy check-in
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 