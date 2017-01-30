Self-driving cars, 2019 Toyota Supra, Tesla Model 3 orders: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Volvo Drive Me autonomous car pilot project in Gothenburg, Sweden
Andrew Ganz
January 30, 2017

Germany working toward legislating self-driving cars

The German government has drafted a law that would allow self-driving cars to operate on the Central European country's streets (or straße) that would place the burden for wrecks on drivers and not vehicles themselves. 

During the run-up to America's presidential election, Donald Trump issued a number of controversial proposals, but few garnered as much attention as the wall he suggested building along the U.S.-Mexico border. 

You don't have to buy a brand new car to have all the fun, Ford says. The Michigan automaker is set to release a plug-in system that will let them experience some advanced connectivity features like smartphone-based remote start, a vehicle locator, and a 4G wi-fi hotspot.

2019 Toyota Supra rendering - Image via SupraMkV

2019 Toyota Supra rendering - Image via SupraMkV

From Motor Authority:

2019 Toyota Supra rendered

Toyota’s new sports car based on a platform developed with BMW is nearing completion.

2018 Maserati Ghibli spy shots

Maserati’s Ghibli will soon come in for a subtle facelift.

Mercedes-Benz’s GLC Coupe is set to receive the full-force AMG treatment.

Tesla Model 3 design prototype - reveal event - March 2016

Tesla Model 3 design prototype - reveal event - March 2016

From Green Car Reports:

How many Tesla Model 3 electric cars can company build this year?

It's one of the most fascinating sets of questions in the auto industry.

Fiat Chrysler may have a plan to address EPA complaints regarding software in its 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6, according to comments by CEO Sergio Marchionne.

The winds of change are blowing harder in the U.K.

 
