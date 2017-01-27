F-150 recall, AMG Project One, Arnold's hydrogen G-Wagen: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2017 Ford F-150
January 27, 2017

2017 Ford F-150 recalled to fix software glitch

This morning, Ford issued a safety recall for the 2017 Ford F-150 pickup. According to the automaker, a software glitch could cause the truck's instrument cluster to malfunction under certain conditions. 

The long, international nightmare know as the Takata recall fiasco is far from over, and Takata itself is largely to blame for the delay.

Ford's dealership network will soon begin selling parts for vehicles made by the Blue Oval brand's direct rivals.

Teaser for Mercedes-AMG Project One F1-dervied hypercar

Teaser for Mercedes-AMG Project One F1-dervied hypercar

From Motor Authority:

Might this Mercedes sports car design study preview AMG’s Project One hypercar?

Mercedes-Benz this week hosted a design workshop at its headquarters in Sindelfingen, Germany to provide a behind-the-scenes look at its design process.

This weekend is the opening round of the 2017 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship but the action started on Thursday with qualifying.

It looks like Ford is truly making good on its plans to revive the Bronco nameplate. Not only is it bringing back the off-road SUV, now comes word that the Bronco may very well use solid axles rather than a fully-independent suspension.

Arnold Schwarzenegger with Kreisel Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric conversion

Arnold Schwarzenegger with Kreisel Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric conversion

From Green Car Reports:

Schwarzenegger's hydrogen Hummer gives way to electric G-Wagen

Arnold Schwarzenegger has always had rather unusual taste in vehicles.

NEVS gets production nod for electric-car plant in China

Since it bought the assets of bankrupt automaker Saab in 2012, Chinese-backed consortium National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) has been working toward mass production of electric cars.

To achieve mass adoption, fueling infrastructure for hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles will have to be hugely expanded.

 

