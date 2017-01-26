Walmart to sell cars, Dodge Demon shown, Clueless on electrics: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Nation's largest retailer (Walmart) to help sell the priciest product we buy (cars)

America's decades-old dealership model has been under attack lately. The best example of comes courtesy of Tesla, which now sells its electric vehicles directly to consumers, both online and in showrooms. To do that, Tesla has fought against dealer networks and longstanding state franchise laws.

Strong sales for its crossovers and SUVs have prompted Toyota to invest $600 million into a major Midwestern assembly plant. 2016 and 2017 Toyota Tundra recalled for faulty bumpers: 73,000 pickups affected If you drive a 2016 or 2017 Toyota Tundra, listen up: Toyota is recalling nearly 73,000 of those pickups in the U.S. to repair a problem with their rear bumpers.

Teaser for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuting at 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon’s wide-body design revealed

Dodge has dropped more details on its upcoming Challenger SRT Demon, and the latest look reveals the car’s sexy wide-body design.

Has Michelin designed a better tire than its Pilot Super Sport?

If you have a vehicle that likes to perform, you'll do best to fit it with a set of Pilot Super Sport tires from Michelin.

Land Rover is set to emulate BMW’s niche-oriented lead with the introduction of a new sloped-roof SUV tipped to be called a Range Rover Sport Coupe.

BMW and Nissan electric car fast-charging station Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

More than half of car buyers know little about electric cars, if anything

In the six years since modern electric cars went on sale in large numbers, educating the public has been one of the greatest challenges for advocates of plug-in cars.

Two days ago, BMW and Nissan announced the latest expansion of their jointly funded DC fast-charging sites for electric cars, which is operated by the EVgo charging network.