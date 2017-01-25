2017 Kia Niro priced from $23,785

The 2017 Kia Niro hybrid will considerably undercut the Toyota Prius when it goes on sale soon. At $23,785, the Niro starts at almost $2,000 less than the entry-level Prius.

That price is for the Niro FE, the thriftiest version of Kia's new dedicated hybrid vehicle. The Niro will be offered in five different configurations for 2018—FE, LX, EX, Touring, and Launch Edition.

By contrast, the least costly Prius checks in at $25,550. The Prius, at 52 mpg combined, is slightly more efficient than the 50 mpg combined Niro FE. Other Niro models can be considerably thirstier than the FE, which as its name ("Fuel Efficiency") suggests, has been specifically engineered to sip gasoline at a slower rate. The LX and EX models come in at 49 mpg, but the Touring with its larger alloy wheels is rated at just 43 mpg combined according to the EPA.

Still, the Niro FE isn't exactly bargain-basement in terms of its standard features. Kia says it will come with power windows and locks, 6-way manual front seats, a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, keyless entry, and cruise control.

The Niro LX runs $24,095 and adds a proximity key with push-button start, plus a roof rack and LED tail lamps. The Niro EX stickers for $26,595 and adds cloth/leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, LED running lamps, heated exterior mirrors, a blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, and a few other items.

The limited production Niro Launch Edition will list from $28,895. It's available in either black or white only and it boasts its own 18-inch alloy wheel design, a 10-way power driver's seat, an 8-inch infotainment system with navigation, and Harman Kardon speakers.

Topping the range is the Niro Touring at $30,545, which includes a moonroof, heated and ventilated front seats, driver's seat memory, and a heated steering wheel.

LX, EX, and Touring models will offer option packages that include automatic emergency braking and other features. All told, a Niro Touring with the $1,900 Advanced Touring Package will run $32,445.

All listed Kia Niro prices include a mandatory $895 destination charge. Kia has not yet released pricing details for the plug-in hybrid version of the Niro.