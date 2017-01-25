Third rows, Ford GT top speed, BMW and Nissan EVs: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Is the third row in a crossover worth it?

Just because something says on its package that it can do something doesn't always mean that it should. That's just the case with many three-row crossover and SUV vehicles. They're advertised as seven-seat vehicles, which sounds like enough room for your entire family—plus maybe the dog and a few suitcases.

2017 Nissan Titan struggles in latest crash test

Bigger isn't always better. Case in point: the 2017 Nissan Titan, which the IIHS says struggled in the agency's demanding small overlap frontal crash test.

What's New for 2017: BMW

BMW's bread-and-butter model has been thoroughly redesigned for 2017, which helps the brand chart a new course going forward.

2017 Ford GT confirmed with 647 hp, 216 mph top speed

Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] has finally revealed some of the performance specs for its new GT supercar.

New technique allows Audi to embed symbols within paint

Vehicle personalization is all the rage these days and Audi has developed a new technique for painted surfaces that could take off in a big way.

2020 Audi Q8 spy shots

We got a preview of it at the 2017 Detroit auto show in the form of a concept and now some prototypes for Audi's upcoming Q8 have been spotted.

BMW, Nissan fund EVgo fast-charging network expansion: 670 dual-standard sites open

At the end of 2015, BMW and Nissan announced that the two companies had partnered to fund the installation of 120 DC fast-charging stations for electric cars across 19 states.

Cost to make FCA diesels emission-compliant in Europe: half a billion dollars

Sergio Marchionne, CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, believes diesels will allow the company to meet future, tougher fuel-economy standards.

Using Plugless Power's wireless charging with Nissan Leaf: video

Wireless charging for electric cars has been discussed for some time, but at last it is close to becoming a more realistic option for drivers.