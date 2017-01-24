2017 Nissan Titan struggles in latest crash test

Bigger isn't always better. Case in point: the 2017 Nissan Titan, which the IIHS says struggled in the agency's demanding small overlap frontal crash test.

In the test, which is designed to replicate a vehicle hitting a utility pole or a tree, the Titan earned a "Marginal," the lowest of four available scores. It does not qualify for the IIHS' Top Safety Pick+ award.

The IIHS says that the driver's space inside the truck's cabin wasn't maintained well and that the door hinge pillar (at the front of the driver's door) moved about 11 inches. As a result, the IIHS measured from its crash test dummy what would have been notable injuries to the driver's left lower leg. Additionally, the IIHS says there would have been some injury to the driver's left foot and right lower leg.

The small overlap is the only instrumented crash test where the Titan performed poorly, however. It earned high marks in the other tests—moderate overlap front, side, and roof strength.

The IIHS says that its head restraints are good, but that its headlights (both available setups) aren't great. The agency also called out the Titan for its lack of a collision avoidance system (automatic emergency braking), something that's beginning to be offered in some competitive trucks.

Speaking of rivals, only the smaller, crossover-based Honda Ridgeline earns the Top Safety Pick+ award (when optioned with a specific set of headlights and the automaker's automatic emergency braking system). The Ford F-150 holds up well, earning the top "Good" rating in all crash tests, but the IIHS rates its headlights poor and considers its collision warning system not satisfactory for Top Safety Pick criteria.