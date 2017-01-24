What's New for 2017: BMW

BMW's bread-and-butter model has been thoroughly redesigned for 2017, which helps the brand chart a new course going forward.
The 2017 BMW 5-Series launches first as the 530i and 540i, with a choice of 4- and 6-cylinder turbocharged engines—and, in a 5-Series first, there will no longer be a manual transmission option. Enthusiasts have decried the move, but they (well, we) didn't show up in big enough numbers to buy stick-shifted 5-Series models. The new 5 is a technological leap forward, as we recently discovered.
Elsewhere, most models gain the brand's updated 4-cylinder, which sees their nomenclature drop the x28i badge in favor of x30i (for example: the 228i is now the 230i). A new turbo-6 also lands in many models, which are now badged as x40i instead of x35i.
Also, the Z4 roadster has been dropped; a Z5 co-developed in part with Toyota will replace it soon.
Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a BMW showroom this year:
BMW 2-Series
- New 4-cylinder engine arrives in 230i (previously known as 228i).
- New 6-cylinder engine arrives in M240i (previously known as M235i).
BMW 3-Series and 4-Series
- New 4-cylinder engine arrives in 330i/430i (previously known as 328i/428i).
- New 6-cylinder engine arrives in 340i/440i (previously known as 335i/435i).
- Navigation system updated.
- All-new model, launches first as 530i and 540i.
- Huge tech upgrades inside.
- 530e plug-in hybrid and M550i performance model to follow.
- Navigation upgraded.
- Wireless charging now optional.
- 740i model now available with all-wheel drive.
- BMW Alpina B7 serves as new flagship.
- Moonroof added to options list.
- Minor trim level shuffling.
- Protonic Red special edition added to lineup.
- Wireless smartphone charging added to options list.
- Adaptive M suspension made standard.
- Navigation system upgraded.
- Unchanged.
- M Sport Package suspension upgraded.
- Sports seats now a stand-alone option.
- Minor equipment shuffling.
- X4 xDrive35i dropped in favor of X4 M40i.
- Plug-in hybrid added to lineup.
- Turbodiesel to return late in 2017.
- Navigation system updated.
- Wireless charging added to some models.
- Navigation system updated.
- Wireless charging added to some models.
