What's New for 2017: BMW

BMW's bread-and-butter model has been thoroughly redesigned for 2017, which helps the brand chart a new course going forward.

The 2017 BMW 5-Series launches first as the 530i and 540i, with a choice of 4- and 6-cylinder turbocharged engines—and, in a 5-Series first, there will no longer be a manual transmission option. Enthusiasts have decried the move, but they (well, we) didn't show up in big enough numbers to buy stick-shifted 5-Series models. The new 5 is a technological leap forward, as we recently discovered

Elsewhere, most models gain the brand's updated 4-cylinder, which sees their nomenclature drop the x28i badge in favor of x30i (for example: the 228i is now the 230i). A new turbo-6 also lands in many models, which are now badged as x40i instead of x35i. 

Also, the Z4 roadster has been dropped; a Z5 co-developed in part with Toyota will replace it soon.

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a BMW showroom this year:

BMW 2-Series

  • New 4-cylinder engine arrives in 230i (previously known as 228i).
  • New 6-cylinder engine arrives in M240i (previously known as M235i).

BMW 3-Series and 4-Series

  • New 4-cylinder engine arrives in 330i/430i (previously known as 328i/428i).
  • New 6-cylinder engine arrives in 340i/440i (previously known as 335i/435i).
  • Navigation system updated.

BMW 5-Series

  • All-new model, launches first as 530i and 540i.
  • Huge tech upgrades inside.
  • 530e plug-in hybrid and M550i performance model to follow.

BMW 6-Series

  • Navigation upgraded.
  • Wireless charging now optional.

BMW 7-Series

  • 740i model now available with all-wheel drive.
  • BMW Alpina B7 serves as new flagship.

BMW i3

  • Moonroof added to options list.
  • Minor trim level shuffling.

BMW i8

  • Protonic Red special edition added to lineup. 

BMW M2

  • Wireless smartphone charging added to options list.

BMW M3 and BMW M4

  • Adaptive M suspension made standard.
  • Navigation system upgraded.

BMW M6

  • Unchanged.

BMW X1

  • M Sport Package suspension upgraded.
  • Sports seats now a stand-alone option.

BMW X3 and BMW X4

  • Minor equipment shuffling.
  • X4 xDrive35i dropped in favor of X4 M40i.

BMW X5

  • Plug-in hybrid added to lineup.
  • Turbodiesel to return late in 2017.
  • Navigation system updated.
  • Wireless charging added to some models.

BMW X6

  • Navigation system updated.
  • Wireless charging added to some models.

