What's New for 2017: BMW

BMW's bread-and-butter model has been thoroughly redesigned for 2017, which helps the brand chart a new course going forward.

The 2017 BMW 5-Series launches first as the 530i and 540i, with a choice of 4- and 6-cylinder turbocharged engines—and, in a 5-Series first, there will no longer be a manual transmission option. Enthusiasts have decried the move, but they (well, we) didn't show up in big enough numbers to buy stick-shifted 5-Series models. The new 5 is a technological leap forward, as we recently discovered.

Elsewhere, most models gain the brand's updated 4-cylinder, which sees their nomenclature drop the x28i badge in favor of x30i (for example: the 228i is now the 230i). A new turbo-6 also lands in many models, which are now badged as x40i instead of x35i.

Also, the Z4 roadster has been dropped; a Z5 co-developed in part with Toyota will replace it soon.

2018 BMW 4-Series Convertible

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a BMW showroom this year:

BMW 2-Series

New 4-cylinder engine arrives in 230i (previously known as 228i).

New 6-cylinder engine arrives in M240i (previously known as M235i).

BMW 3-Series and 4-Series

New 4-cylinder engine arrives in 330i/430i (previously known as 328i/428i).

New 6-cylinder engine arrives in 340i/440i (previously known as 335i/435i).

Navigation system updated.

BMW 5-Series

All-new model, launches first as 530i and 540i.

Huge tech upgrades inside.

530e plug-in hybrid and M550i performance model to follow.

BMW 6-Series

Navigation upgraded.

Wireless charging now optional.

BMW 7-Series

740i model now available with all-wheel drive.

BMW Alpina B7 serves as new flagship.

BMW i3

Moonroof added to options list.

Minor trim level shuffling.

BMW i8

Protonic Red special edition added to lineup.

BMW M2

Wireless smartphone charging added to options list.

BMW M3 and BMW M4

Adaptive M suspension made standard.

Navigation system upgraded.

BMW M6

Unchanged.

BMW X1

M Sport Package suspension upgraded.

Sports seats now a stand-alone option.

BMW X3 and BMW X4

Minor equipment shuffling.

X4 xDrive35i dropped in favor of X4 M40i.

BMW X5

Plug-in hybrid added to lineup.

Turbodiesel to return late in 2017.

Navigation system updated.

Wireless charging added to some models.

BMW X6

Navigation system updated.

Wireless charging added to some models.

