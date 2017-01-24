Subaru Crosstrek teased, 2018 BMW Z5 spied, Hybrid share down: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Subaru Crosstrek to debut next month

The all-new 2018 version Subaru's remarkably popular Crosstrek quasi-crossover will make its debut next month at the Geneva Motor Show in Europe. To whet the appetites of those eager to take the new Crosstrek to their local ski slope, the automaker has released a single teaser image that gives us a great feel for what's to come.

2018 BMW Z5 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2018 BMW Z5 spy shots

It was in 2011 that we first caught wind of BMW and Toyota’s plans to jointly develop a “mid-size sports car platform” to spawn replacements for their respective Z4 and Supra models.

For the first time since it went on sale in 2012, the Subaru BRZ has received a substantial refresh. From an updated design and interior materials to new tech and powertrain upgrades, there's a lot to talk about. Mitsubishi teases new SUV between Outlander and Outlander Sport Mitsubishi has inundated us with a series of SUV concepts in recent years. Soon, though, the automaker will unveil an SUV that’s bound for production—an SUV that may end up being the basis for the next Evo.

2016 Toyota Prius C Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Hybrid market share peaked in 2013, down since then

What's a "green car"? Is it a hybrid? A zero-emission vehicle? One that plugs in? Or just one that uses less fuel than other cars in its segment?

The new U.S. administration has made it clear that it does not accept the scientific consensus on climate change.