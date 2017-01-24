What's New for 2017: Mini

The Mini lineup may not quite live up to its nameplate—after all, there are a seemingly endless number of ways one can maximize a Mini—but that seems just fine with buyers.

For 2017, the Mini lineup sees the addition of an all-new Countryman—the brand's quasi-crossover. As you might expect, it drips with retro character, even though underneath it's basically a BMW X1. But don't discount it as a BMW in quirkier clothing. The Mini is considerably cheaper and, unlike what was once billed as the "ultimate driving machine," the X1 can't be had with a stick shift.

We've divided Mini's lineup into two flavors: Cooper, which encompasses three- and five-door variants plus the convertible, and Countryman, which denotes the high-riding five-door.

2017 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman Enlarge Photo

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Mini showroom this year:

Mini Cooper

Some minor optional equipment shuffling on all models.

Seven Special Edition available in unique interior and exterior colors.

Mini Countryman

All-new crossover.

Offered in a plug-in hybrid variant for the first time ever (but will come later).

Based on the BMW X1 (or is it vice-versa?), but powertrain lineup mirrors Cooper (aside from the hybrid).

Goes on sale in late spring.

___________________________________________

Follow The Car Connection on Facebook and Twitter.