What's New for 2017: Mini

The Mini lineup may not quite live up to its nameplate—after all, there are a seemingly endless number of ways one can maximize a Mini—but that seems just fine with buyers.
For 2017, the Mini lineup sees the addition of an all-new Countryman—the brand's quasi-crossover. As you might expect, it drips with retro character, even though underneath it's basically a BMW X1. But don't discount it as a BMW in quirkier clothing. The Mini is considerably cheaper and, unlike what was once billed as the "ultimate driving machine," the X1 can't be had with a stick shift.
We've divided Mini's lineup into two flavors: Cooper, which encompasses three- and five-door variants plus the convertible, and Countryman, which denotes the high-riding five-door.
2017 Mini John Cooper Works ClubmanEnlarge Photo
Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Mini showroom this year:
- Some minor optional equipment shuffling on all models.
- Seven Special Edition available in unique interior and exterior colors.
- All-new crossover.
- Offered in a plug-in hybrid variant for the first time ever (but will come later).
- Based on the BMW X1 (or is it vice-versa?), but powertrain lineup mirrors Cooper (aside from the hybrid).
- Goes on sale in late spring.
Email This Page